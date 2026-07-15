Today’s World Cup semifinal in Atlanta “carries enormous emotional weight. Few rivalries in international soccer carry the same charge — a collision of politics, culture and sports — as England against Argentina at the World Cup,” reports the New York Times.

“There are other epic rivalries, from Yankees-Red Sox to Ohio State-Michigan. But nothing comes close to the 64-year-old World Cup feud that is England vs. Argentina,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Though other grudge matches have enormous stakes, high intensity and histories that transcend anything that happens on the field, what elevates this one above any other is its combination of scarcity, the clash of cultures, and the immediacy of real-world, geopolitical beef.”

On the pitch, the rivalry largely relates to the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals “in which Diego Maradona scored perhaps the most controversial and then the most beautiful goal in the competition’s history in the space of four minutes,” reports The Athletic. Though “the enmity dates back to 1966 — Argentina players described as “animals” by England manager Alf Ramsey after a bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final in London.”

Off the pitch, it relates to the Malvinas/Falklands War which had happened just four years before Maradona’s history-making goals. The 74-day war, that ended with 907 casualties, the majority of them Argentine soldiers, and the islands firmly under British control played an emotional role in the 1986 game and Maradona’s world-view.

“There was something like a form of historical justice, a historical revenge, achieved not through warfare but through football,” Julia Rosemberg, a history professor at the University of Buenos Aires, told NYT. “Four years after the war, the match became a way of confronting what had happened — a form of revenge, a form of justice, that could be realized through the game.”

FIFA, in coordination with US security authorities, has banned imagery referring to the Falklands from the stadium today.

In a highly divided society, where left and right view each other as mortal enemies, the Malvinas and the national football team, are about the only issues all Argentines can get behind, notes AFP.

When you hear Argentine supporters invoking Maradona and the “boys” who died in Malvinas, you realize that today’s match is much more than football, reports the Athletic. “In the words of Jonathan Wilson, author of Angels with Dirty Faces, a history of Argentinian football, it is the latest instalment of a “strange, quasi-Oedipal relationship that manifests in football, each game adding new layers of intrigue and resentment”.”

Beyond these more recent grudges is a long story of English influence in Argentina, and a rejection of that influence, writes Jonathan Liew in the Guardian: “a postcolonial insurgence that arguably began in the 1940s and 1950s under Juan Perón, a gradual and deliberate refusal of English influence, through which football acted as a kind of rhetorical conduit … If Argentina was once a favoured son, then perhaps the vitriolic reaction to its subsequent turn lay in a kind of guttural, butthurt disappointment.”

More:

“Antonio Rattín, an Argentine soccer star whose impassioned run-in with a referee during a match against England in the 1966 World Cup led to the creation of the sport’s system of yellow and red penalty cards,” died last week. On Saturday Argentina’s players wore black armbands in his honor, New York Times.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s interim government announced it will begin formal talks with the opposition aimed at “strengthening democracy” in the country — but the U.S. backed move will not include Nobel laureate María Corina Machado. Instead the opposition will be represented by Dinorah Figuera, reports the Guardian. (See yesterday’s post.)

Top Venezuelan government official Diosdado Cabello — accused of drug trafficking, sanctioned for embezzlement, and accused of terrorizing opponents — is perhaps the most blatant example of a new jarring dynamic in the country that has become a de facto U.S. protectorate: “many Venezuelan officials who deal daily with American counterparts are wanted by the United States on criminal charges or have been banned from doing business with Americans by the U.S. government,” reports the New York Times.

A group of U.S. lawmakers asked the Trump administration to lift economic sanctions against Venezuela to improve the country’s earthquake disaster response, reports El País.

Cuba

Cuba suffered another national blackout yesterday. It was the third such incident in two weeks as a U.S. oil embargo stresses the island’s grid, reports the Associated Press.

Regional Relations

Mexico formally requested that U.S. state attorneys general criminally investigate cases of migrants who have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody or during raids, reports Associated Press.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs against Brazil recasts the country’s attempt to protect its democracy as unfair commercial practice – and gives Bolsonarism a Washington stage. Trump has turned sovereignty into a punishable offense, argues a Guardian editorial.

Regional

“With the launch of the Amazônia-1 satellite five years ago, Brazil displayed its growing space capabilities. Now, the country plans to put two new units into orbit as part of a mission to observe and monitor deforestation in the Amazon, natural resources and agricultural areas,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Space is “increasingly an important theater in the strategic rivalry between China and the United States, with both superpowers vying in Latin America for allies and key geography such as the Southern Cone region, whose clear skies are ideal for tracking satellites. Meanwhile, Latin American governments are determined to be not just a battleground in a new Cold War, but key protagonists in the space industry’s growth and governance,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Bolivia

Mass protests organized by Indigenous groups in Bolivia were part of a wave of pushbacks against the environmental policies of Bolivia’s Paz administration, which has staffed ministries with former agroindustry leaders, struck deals to open protected areas to mining and criminalized environmental defenders, reports the Guardian.

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